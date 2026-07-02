J.R.Bruning Talking Risk

J.R.Bruning Talking Risk

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DrLatusDextro
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Exhaustive and exposing. Thank you, Jody.

"A framing shift occurred when the fuel duty revenue crisis created by increasing EV adoption was used to argue for distance- and location-based charging as a structural fiscal necessity,.."

Since most will be unable to afford EVs, this argument is and remains mute. The number of registered vehicles on NZ roads 1989 was ~ 2M. In 2025 it was ~ 4M. The number of EVs (2023) registered was 135,348 ~ 92,540 battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and 42,808 plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) ~ approx 3.4%.

The liquid fuel tax income remains a veritable tax colossus and EV market penetration is very weak.

The brutal, undisclosed and glossed over reality is that, consistent with already agreed and ratified agendas by NZ GOV and its authoritarian municipal echo chamber, Agenda 2030 and New Urban Agenda in particular, the latter simply a reiteration of the former in the urban context, these will continue along their incremental, freedom eroding trajectory to full imposition, dependent upon an unfalsifiable UNEP / UNFCCC / Paris Accord fallacy of climate change™ used to provide the 'moral' imperative, and unending justification.

Private vehicle ownership will cease.

Therein lies the intent, with multiple narratives of unfalsifiable justification in play: "WaterMelon" ideology; "safety;" "health."

People will be taught to walk or bicycle. 15 minute cities will ensure that goal. Public transport (subsidised) is the remaining option. One may surmise that those with suitably inflated social compliance scores, and free of ideological deviance, will be permitted to rent an EV from a municipal pool.

The freedom of movement, among others, will be erased if this tyranny is permitted to continue.

Ideology Usurps Constituency

Globalist Puppetry In The Age Of Tyranny: The Municipal Authoritarians

https://drlatusdextro.substack.com/p/ideology-usurps-constituency

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