Neural Foundry
8d

Strong takedown of that institutional blind spot. The fact they dismissed comprehensive nutrition research in one working day shows how deeply the psych-meds-only framework has locked in. I ran into this same resistance doing healthcare consulting where decision-makers genuinly couldn't see metabolic factors as relevant even when data was staring at them. The 20-40% brain nutrient consumption stat is critical butgets ignored. Good framing on the power gap.

Destiny S. Harris
2d

Hi J.R., I hope all is well. I really enjoyed reading this. Thank you for sharing your thoughts.

