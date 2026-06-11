J.R.Bruning Talking Risk

J.R.Bruning Talking Risk

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Nadine Connock's avatar
Nadine Connock
Jun 11

Of particular relevance to any legal repercussions for the EPA regarding the Covid response:

🚨 Clause 25 (new section 25C) – organisms prescribed as not new organisms (”denewed” organisms).

🚨 Clause 114 (new Part 5A) – EPA powers to determine organisms are not new organisms.

Are they introducing these to cover their tracks for the fact they didn't have the authority to make these determinations in the first place?

Change the terminology - erase the liability

Retroactively award EPA powers of determination before it is uncovered they had none.

♤♡◇♧

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Nadine Connock's avatar
Nadine Connock
Jun 11

Stitch up to Cover Tracks!

⏰️ 🚨

Given that the petition to Release the Pfizer Contract heads to the NZ High Court 15th June.

The HSNO Act was the regulatory framework for multiple Covid pseudo-legislation in order to circumvent actual legislation.

The NZ EPA were implicit in the Advisory Task Force Groups and weaponized the consent pathway for Biotech capture.

The Secondary Legislation Act was the illegitimate offspring of the Covid-19 response.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry methodology of "scope" and "terms of reference" are the preformulaion strategies that enable censorship and litigation prevention.

Crown Institute Stakeholder Groups are The Poison Cartel

The EPA is a surveillance operative

IP and Patents are the mechanism of gate keeping profit and production

What we know of the semantics of institutionalized language:

Efficiency is code for covering tracks 👣

Make NZ Healthy = Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) which is a facade for surveillance operatives for the Poison Cartel

Legislative amendments that disband departments and overwrite Acts under urgency ensure accountability cannot be upheld retrospectively

If there is no longer an HSNO Act the judge can rule "lessons learnt"

It is surgical protectionism 🪡

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