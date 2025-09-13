J.R.Bruning Talking Risk

J.R.Bruning Talking Risk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R.Bruning's avatar
J.R.Bruning
4h

From a reader: 'The doc Someone Else's Country covers this in another way and it particular the flooding of NZ with money from offshore banks that turned us into a ponzi scheme'

Someone Else's Country. Documentary. 1996.

Writer/director: Alistair Barry.

'This feature documentary tells the story of the neoliberal revolution in New Zealand from its origins in the early 1980s to the mid 1990s. A small group of economists and businessmen led by Labour's finance minister, Roger Douglas, succeeded in transforming a small social democracy into their version of the model free market state.'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PISea_Tc4k

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J.R.Bruning's avatar
J.R.Bruning
5hEdited

Sent to me by a reader: Biden's Economic Adviser Tries and Fails To Explain How Money Works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Fj0zRmEWYc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 J.R.Bruning
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture