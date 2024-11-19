J.R.Bruning Talking Risk
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Risk & trust: It's all different for everyone.
Why were we so polarised during COVID? It came down to a 1000 different things. A go at listing some of these things, and a chat with NewZealandDoc.
Aug 17
•
J.R.Bruning
9
July 2025
Deadline tomorrow: MBIE to weaken EMF regulations. But they don't know the lowest threshold of risk to vulnerable populations.
Encroachment of 5G enabled cell towers/antennae - when we already have fibre optic broadband? MBIE are sticking their proposed changes under a Ministry…
Jul 26
•
J.R.Bruning
5
5
National Government Keeps Pace with Labour in Writing out Nutrition and Health
Because multimorbidity is the norm, and the more health conditions you have the more medicines you can have. You will achieve 'equity' as everyone can…
Jul 25
•
J.R.Bruning
7
June 2025
Has New Zealand’s Attorney-General got too much power?
New Zealand’s Attorney-General Hon Judith Collins has secured the responsibility for six ministerial hats, rather than the conventional two, or perhaps…
Jun 6
•
J.R.Bruning
12
3
May 2025
When the economic growth agency captures biotech regulation: ‘A serious question of science’
Amazing vertical integration by MBIE. Bravo. Control science policy, then control the regulation of the inventions
May 18
•
J.R.Bruning
5
4
DON'T MAKE BIRD FLU A PLUCKING DISASTER
Don't lock-step follow 'accepted practice internationally'. Don't conflate high infectivity with a high death rate. If New Zealand is blind to the…
May 1
•
J.R.Bruning
4
3
April 2025
Networked Risk. The challenge for New Zealand's C19 Royal Commissioners.
Any response to any future pandemic event must be viewed in context of global power - but also in context of individual risk.
Apr 20
•
J.R.Bruning
4
2
COVID-19 - the cleverest psyop if ever there was.
With responses to Phase 2 of the Royal Commission due in a week, I thought it was time to put my COVID-19 work in one place.
Apr 18
•
J.R.Bruning
22
November 2024
3 OIA requests to understand MBIEs 'facts' and reasoning Re: The Gene Technology Regulator
It's not appropriate that scientific claims underpinning new laws & regulations should be 'pre-settled' in a predetermined manner. Why? Select…
Nov 19, 2024
•
J.R.Bruning
9
8
October 2024
Is Facebook protecting Big Pharma?
Why would Facebook be censoring the First Do No Pharm which explores industry influence and power, using the example of statin medication?
Oct 26, 2024
•
J.R.Bruning
14
4
September 2024
Is an Australian Impact Assessment claiming cost-benefit for the new censorship regime by claiming consensus on risk and efficacy?
When mainstream media won’t criticise government policy - and government won’t be criticised - the next step is misinformation and disinformation…
Sep 15, 2024
•
J.R.Bruning
6
1
Media omissions fuel division on fluoride?
Just another unpublished article. Perhaps my article is pathetic, unwarranted bullshit, and of no interest to Tauranga residents.
Sep 15, 2024
•
J.R.Bruning
10
5
© 2025 J.R.Bruning
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts